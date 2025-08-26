Tarkio Parks and Rec is in a pickle! The tennis and pickleball courts at Hwy. 59 and Maple Street are in need of some serious love and the local organization is ready to serve up a fresh new surface! They have put $10,000 towards it to get things rolling, but are hoping to rally community support to reach the $70,000 goal for court resurfacing. If you want to help out, drop off a donation with Tarkio City Clerk Danielle Kephart at Tarkio City Hall (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). If writing a check, please put Tennis Courts in the memo. Donations are also accepted through Venmo @Tarkio-Park.

Whether you give a little or a big “dill,” every donation helps get closer to a fresh, fun, and safe place to play.