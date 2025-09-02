Friendship Day events in Tarkio are planned for Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27. This is a fun-filled festivity geared toward showing appreciation to your friends and community.

On that Friday, the Flower Mill, located at 606 Main Street in Tarkio, invites everyone to stop by and pick up two free carnations (while supplies last) beginning at 7:00 a.m.

On that Saturday, the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board is hosting a color run beginning and ending at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) parking lot on 13th Street. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. If you would like the color run shirt, the cost is $25, but you must register by Sunday, September 14. If not, the cost is $15. Visit the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the sign-up form or register the day of the race. Later that day, a huge family-friendly event will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Bounce houses, food, and fun can be found on Main Street. Admission is $8, which includes access to all the bounce houses and games, as well as free hot dogs, snow cones, and water. A beer garden with games and music will be available for those 21 and older from 4:00 to 11:59 p.m.

Vendors and volunteers are needed to make this year’s Friendship Day a success. Visit the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page or contact a member of the board to learn how to help.