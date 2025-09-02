The Westboro Methodist Church, located at 302 1st Street, Westboro, Missouri, will present acclaimed guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Jason Riley in a special benefit concert on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Admission is a free-will donation, with all proceeds going toward the church’s playground fund. Following the performance, guests are invited to enjoy homemade pie, coffee, and tea in the fellowship hall with the artist and community.

Known for his virtuosity, versatility, and engaging stage presence, Riley has delighted audiences across the United States and abroad for more than 30 years. A dynamic performer, he seamlessly blends classical technique, jazz improvisation, world music influences, and popular favorites into an eclectic, crowd-pleasing repertoire.

Beyond his work as a sought-after solo artist, Riley has performed with symphonies, jazz ensembles, chamber groups, and alongside nationally recognized touring acts. His ability to connect with listeners of all ages – through both musical mastery and lighthearted storytelling – makes each concert a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Music brings people together,” says Riley. “Westboro holds a special place in my heart. Just up the hill from this church, my grandfather first put our family banjo in my hands. This concert is about more than entertainment; it’s about community, connection, and creating something meaningful for the children and families of Westboro to enjoy for years to come.”

The event is sponsored by Westboro Methodist Church, with all donations directly supporting the construction and improvement of the church playground, ensuring a safe and joyful gathering place for years to come.