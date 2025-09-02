The Liberty Theatre, in conjunction with the Rock Port Tourism Board, is bringing world class magic and ventriloquism to Rock Port Saturday, September 13, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 14, at 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre in the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri.

Todd Oliver grew up loving magic, music, and ventriloquism. As a young boy he studied comedy and the variety arts. Along the way he created some wooden headed characters and combined that with his furry and feathered friends.

Todd Oliver and Friends have been a feature on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” and “The Today Show.” A major draw for many years on showboats in Branson, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as other major entertainment venues, Todd is now touring, bringing his brand of clean and magical family fun to towns across America.

You might even be on stage yourself as Todd turns audience members into real live ventriloquist dummies!

Tickets for adults will be $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP (table top, top seating, and some concessions). Children under the age of 12 will get in free.