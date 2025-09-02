A ribbon cutting for You With A New View will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 402 Main Street in Tarkio. An open house will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be refreshments, giveaways, and tours.

Located inside the Boundless Grace building, You With A New View offers a unique wellness experience that includes infrared sauna sessions with integrated salt therapy and red light, helping to ease joint pain, reduce inflammation, support detoxification, and improve skin health. Guests can also enjoy BrainTap guided neurotechnology sessions, which promote deep relaxation, mental clarity, better sleep, and a balanced nervous system. Functional health consultations and personalized coaching are available as well, making this a destination for anyone ready to feel better, think clearer, and take control of their health – naturally.