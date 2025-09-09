Brownville’s Main Street Art & Studio Tour will be held Saturday, September 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Brownville, Nebraska. Studios participating include Glass@601, New Earth Clay, George Neubert Studio, Assemblage Art, Palmerton Gallery, EnvironsArt of the Midwest, and the Schoolhouse Art Gallery. There will be additional artists in Brownville showcasing their art for sale.

A special feature of the day will be Kansas City chalk artist, Amy Lynn Sell, demonstrating her art from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 427 Main Street.

Amy is a chalk illustrator and uses chalk as her medium to create illustrations for the “pure joy of creating art to enjoy” and adds that her “style is defiantly colorful and whimsical.” Amy will also have her work for sale. Free chalk will be available to people of all ages to create their own works of art for others to enjoy.

Peggy Groff, president of the Brownville Fine Arts Association, noted, “Brownville Fine Arts felt this was a perfect way to promote public art, a sense of community, and foster creativity.”

There will also be additional opportunities for visitors to enjoy the wealth of art Brownville has to offer such as the Flatwater Folk Art Museum, art and nature on the Whiskey Run Creek Trail, and the Prairie Sculpture Garden.

The shops and museums will be open to welcome guests. A complete list will be available at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street. For more information, contact 402-414-2082.