The Fairfax R-School District Board of Education met in regular session August 21, 2025. President Miles Smith called the meeting to order at 6:23 p.m. Board bembers present were: Brett Johnson, Shelby Hurst, Stephanie Stevens, Crystal Woodring, Treyvor Umbarger, and Courtney Grossman. Others present were: Jason McDowell, superintendent; Barbara Terry, principal; and Karen Burke, secretary.

The agenda was approved as presented.

The minutes of the regular and executive sessions on July 17, 2025, were reviewed and approved.

The check register and board reports were also reviewed. Additional fund reconciliations will be needed in the future. Auditors are scheduled for September 8.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Superintendent’s Report

Teachers received professional development and classroom preparation time.

Volunteers assisted with preparations, contributing to a strong school start.

Groundskeeping completed included trimming of hazardous trees and branches, improving playground safety.

Playground fencing is scheduled for upgrade by Bundy Fencing on September 2.

The cafeteria freezer was repaired and improved with additional cooling systems.

An update was given on buses. Practice bus routes were successfully completed with staff supervision. Kia vehicle paperwork is under review for insurance update. One bus is undergoing bumper replacement; insurance claim is in progress. Another bus experienced warning light issues; temporary van in use.

An inventory of student computers is underway with a technology rotation planned.

The Baseline Teacher Grant submitted, awaiting approval.

Principal’s Report

FFA students were recognized for success at the State Fair and Fairfax Fair.

Fall sports practices are underway.

In professional development it was reported that staff training was completed, including handbook review and mission/vision/values sessions. The PD plan was revised to align with budget and instructional needs.

Hope N Reigns Counseling is scheduled to provide services on Thursdays. Small groups are scheduled for grades 7-8 and high school students. The monthly character trait program and reward system was introduced.

A report on school communications included increased use of Facebook and social media to highlight student achievements.

The Curriculum, Assessments, and Technology report included the following: Assessments will align with curriculum and inform budgeting. Technology needs are being reviewed with Midwest Data Center.

Adjustments have been made to the lunch schedule and elementary daily schedule.

New handwriting curriculum has been implemented for grades PK-4.

Ag/4H elective added for grades 5–6.

Athletic Director’s Report

Fairfax coaches certified per MSHSAA requirements; CPR/AED training scheduled.

Coaches/administrators met to discuss concussion protocols and EA handbook updates.

Scoreboards, sound system, and HUDL camera are operational.

Varsity football and volleyball seasons have begun.

The baseball team was approved to purchase two additional uniform sets; fundraising ongoing.

Fairfax AD attended training on August 14 in Cameron.

Annual physicals and requirements have been updated for the 2025-26 school year.

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda was approved as presented.

New Business

The following payments were approved: Kohl Wholesale, $5,256.39; Tarkio School District, $21,190.50; WBN Lawn Care, $2,000.00; Midwest Data Center, $2,972.61; IXL Learning Payment, $3,187.50

The Technology Policy prohibits personal devices during school day, with exceptions for dual-credit students at administrative discretion. Board members voted to approve the update.

Discussion was held on the preliminary EA cooperative agreement. Crystal Woodring and Miles Smith are to report back.

The meeting adjourned at 7:26 p.m.