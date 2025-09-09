Join the Atchison County Library for family fun, story time, crafts, and snacks at the Third Thursdays event at the Tarkio Library at 10:00 a.m. Thursdays, September 18, October 16, November 20, and December 18. Each event will feature a seasonal theme made for all ages. These programs are for children up to 4 years of age and their parents or guardians.

The Atchison County Library is hosting a Teen Golf Night Wednesday, September 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Golf Course. Get some driving and putting practice with Glow in the Dark items.

Build a self portrait with Legos and have a great time with other Lego enthusiasts Thursday, September 25, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Library in Rock Port. All ages are welcome and the Legos will be provided.