(The following unapproved minutes were submitted by Natasha Baruth, City Clerk)

The Rock Port Board of Alderman met Wednesday, August 20, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Richard Chaney presiding. Board members present were Michael Graves, Jeff Geib, Chris Roup, and Kim Brake. Also present were City Clerk Natasha Baruth, Utility Office Manager Becky Oxner, and Superintendent Jarod Hudson. Visitors present were W.C. Farmer and Randy Freisen.

Mayor Chaney called the meeting to order at 6:09 p.m.

The meeting agenda was approved and the aldermen voted to approve the July 16, 2025, meeting minutes. The city consent agenda and the utility consent agenda were also approved.

New Business

No visitors requested to speak at the tax rate hearing.

Bill #1258 – 2025 tax rate – was read by Chaney. The first reading was approved unanimously. Bill #1258 was read a second time by Roup. The second reading was approved unanimously.

The aldermen voted to approve the liquor license for Casey’s store #5231, a business license for Casey’s store #5231, a business license for Moyer Exteriors, a business license for AGR Roofing & Construction, and a business license for Larson Electric.

A peddler’s license for AGR Roofing & Construction was reviewed. No motion for approval was given.

While reviewing business licenses, several questions were fielded regarding paid taxes and sales tax information. Graves moved to contact the lawyers to review and possibly amend the license ordinance with clearer verbiage. Brake seconded. All votes aye.

The aldermen reviewed a special event permit for a softball game with age verified liquor bracelets. The aldermen voted to approve the permit with age verification for all alcohol consumption.

Resolution #2025-3 creating a 175th Birthday Celebration Committee was read. It was approved.

Resolution #2025-4 appointing five to seven members to the 175th Birthday Celebration Committee was reviewed. Chaney suggested Philip Angle, Jesse Murphy, Stevie Pritt, Lyndia Schomburg, and Kathy Davis with Chaney as liaison. Brake also suggested members. The resolution was approved.

Resolution #2025-5 was reviewed and read but not approved. It was determined that the resolution was not needed at this time.

The aldermen voted unanimously to remove Derek Morriss from all city bank accounts.

Two bids were reviewed for asphalting portions of three streets: Warren, Stanton and Kansas. The Herzog bid was approved.

Chaney spoke regarding the police department openings. Luke Seiter is still waiting on some testing to get posted before he can officially begin working. Other candidates were discussed.

Chaney spoke regarding interest in a couple of lots the city owns. The board would like to put the two lots up for a closed bid. Clerk Baruth will create a notice and place it in the paper. Sealed bids will be accepted through September 12, 2025.

Graves would like to install a large pole and American flag at city hall. It was discussed that the city would collect donations. The aldermen voted to open a bank account to keep donations separate.

Chaney spoke about the utility water leak policy. He thinks it is unfair to residents to pay thousands of dollars immediately and would like to see a payment plan policy in place. He asked the board and Utility Clerk Oxner think about how to define leak, how many months for payback, etc.

Old Business

Bill #1255 – Golf Carts – was read by Chaney. The first reading was approved. Bill #1255 was read a second time by Chaney. It was also approved.

Bill #1256 – Tree Cutting – was read by Chaney. The first reading was approved. Bill #1256 was read a second time by Chaney. It was also approved.

Bill #1257 addressing the utility penalty amount was reviewed. A public hearing is required to change the penalty amount. A public hearing was set for October 15, 2025, at 5:45 pm.

Chaney spoke regarding electric scooters. Children are riding electric scooters around town and are not adhering to road laws like stop signs or yielding. Many children have been close to getting hit and ride them on sidewalks where they can be dangerous to pedestrians. Chaney would like to see current ordinances enforced with tickets. He would like to see a curfew in place to avoid nighttime accidents. He would also like the incoming officers to run a scooter school for repeat offenses.

Additional Reports

Superintendent Hudson talked about a multi-year plan for street projects. He also spoke about including a sealing line in the 2026 budget to increase the life of the current streets. Hudson spoke about the need for an increase in the tree trimming budget. The current tree trimming budget is $20,000 and he believes he will need an additional $180,000 to finish the large trimming project to protect electrical lines from storm damage. Utility Clerk Oxner agreed that the amount was available in general fund. Graves moved to approve $180,000 of utility general fund for tree trimming. Geib seconded. All voted aye.

Utility Manager Oxner spoke about HRIS (human resources information system) programs. She reviewed three programs: Bamboo, Workday and Rippling. Given the needs of the city, she suggested implementing Bamboo. The aldermen voted to approve implementing the Bamboo HRIS program. Oxner also spoke about forms she created for performance reviews.

Chaney spoke about large transaction fees when you pay utility bills online. Oxner will investigate options. Chaney stated he had attempted to contact MoDOT regarding speed signs, potholes, and trees on Main Street along with lighting out on the interstate. Chaney stated that the mural painted by Katelynn Ottmann is completed and has received overwhelming praise. He stated that City Hall will be receiving a refresh, as the last remodel was 1999.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted to adjourn into executive session at 7:56 p.m. for personnel matters pursuant for Section 610.021(3) RSMo. The executive session adjourned at 8:47 p.m.

Once out of executive session, discussion on police gun conditions was discussed. Upon a survey of the police department, several police department guns were discovered to be in unusable condition. One handgun was found with mold on the handle, several rifles had visible rust, and multiple guns were stored loaded and chambered. A couple of the guns upon further investigation and cleaning are no longer usable.

The meeting adjourned at 8:51 p.m.