National Farm Safety Week . . . reminds us to continue to keep our farms safe with these important and helpful safety tips.

1) Have another person present when loading or unloading hay or equipment.

2) Avoid breathing harmful fumes or vapors.

3) Remove junk piles and store raw materials safely.

4) Establish an emergency water supply of at least 2,500 gallons.

5) New hay should be checked frequently for possible heating.

6) Never permit smoking in barns or near any flammable materials.

7) Fuel should never be stored inside a building.

8) Equip farm buildings with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

9) Make sure that all hay is properly dried before putting it in the barn.