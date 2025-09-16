Tarkio Elementary School will host the Scholastic Book Fair through Friday, September 19, 2025. This is an event geared to excite children about reading and learning. The fair will be held in the elementary library and is open to Tarkio citizens and the surrounding community.

The fair is open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Thursday and will close on Friday, September 19, by 8:30 a.m.

Scholastic now offers an online shopping option as well. Shop in the comfort of your own home while earning rewards for the school with every purchase you make. Go to the online fair at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/tarkioelementaryschool and click “Shop Now.” The online fair can also be accessed through the Tarkio R-I school webpage.