Rock Port’s Main Street will be the site of the 41st annual Old Fashioned Saturday Night September 20, 2025. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with “The Star Spangled Banner” near the Atchison County Memorial Building. The Rock Port Tourism Board will hold the ping pong ball drop following the national anthem.

Registration for the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will again be at the intersection of Opp and Main.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations set up booths, games and activities of all kinds.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night is a fun-filled event geared toward all ages. Come out and have a great time! In event of rain, check the Atchison County Mail Facebook page or the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Community worship service

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance will host a community worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 21, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Everyone is invited. There will be a potluck dinner following the service.