The Atchison County Library hosted its first fall “Third Thursdays” event at the Tarkio Library September 18. Miss Jennifer read “Giggle Giggle Quack” by Doreen Cronin for story time and all the kiddos enjoyed crafts and activities with apples. Some used their fine motor skills to make “apple pie” recipes, while others painted. Some also enjoyed learning to use scissors. The library will host Third Thursday again on October 16, November 20, and December 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pictured at top painting with apples are Dian Ohrt and Emily Drummond, Tov and Laura Bjorklund, and Kristy McEnaney, Vivian Ross, and Katelyn Henry, and above is Martin Driskell.

Goldie Graves gathers apples at “the farm.” (Atchison County Library photos)