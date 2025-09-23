East Atchison volleyball and football teams are joining forces with the Schoolhouse Rock Team to raise funds for Atchison County residents currently battling cancer.

A pink-out volleyball event will be held Tuesday, October 14, at the Tarkio Activity Center when the East Atchison Lady Wolves take on the South Holt Lady Knights at 5:30 p.m. Kids’ Korner students will be reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to start the night off. Proceeds from a bake sale and an auction of a pink and white autographed volleyball will be donated to locals fighting cancer (baked goods donations are appreciated and can be dropped off before the games). If you wish to purchase a pink-out shirt to wear to the game, forms are available in the Tarkio Elementary and High School offices and Fairfax High School office. The last day to order a shirt is September 30.

A pink-out football event will also take place Friday, October 17, during East Atchison’s high school game against Stewartsville/Osborn at 7:00 p.m. in Tarkio. (Seniors and their parents will also be recognized during the game.)