Friendship Day events in Tarkio are planned for Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27. This is a fun-filled festivity geared toward showing appreciation to your friends and community.

The Flower Mill, located at 606 Main Street in Tarkio, invites everyone to stop by and pick up two free carnations (while supplies last) beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board is hosting a color run on Saturday. The race will begin and end at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) parking lot on 13th Street. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. Visit the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the sign-up form or register the day of the race.

Later that day, a huge family-friendly event will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be six bounce houses. Vendors registered as of press time include: You With A New View – BrainTap demos, tours of the building and sauna, giveaway, information, and roping dummy; Paw Prints – ping pong ball toss cup game, drawing for a stuffed witch, and kittens on site if it’s not too hot; Hy-Vee – food booth; and Kourtney Kirkpatrick – selling crocheted animals.

Admission is $8, which includes access to all the bounce houses and games, as well as free hot dogs, snow cones, and water. A beer garden with games and music will be available for those 21 and older from 4:00 to 11:59 p.m.

Vendors, businesses, or individuals with games are encouraged to set up.