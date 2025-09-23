The Rock Port Senior Center invites the public to come enjoy some delicious fish Sunday, October 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 505 S. Country Club Drive in Rock Port. For a free-will donation, dine on juicy catfish nuggets or chicken strips with a side of baked beans and cole slaw. The center is in need of people to donate desserts, as well as money for supplies. For more information or to find out how to help, contact Maria Reed, administrator, at 660-254-5899.