Tarkio Nutrition Center staff has announced that the center will be marking its 50th anniversary of serving delicious meals to the wonderful town of Tarkio! It has been an incredible five decades of bringing good food and good company to our community and it couldn’t have been done without everyone’s loyal support over the years.

To commemorate this monumental milestone, everyone is invited to join the Tarkio Nutrition Center staff and patrons on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a special celebration. Come share your memories, enjoy some fantastic food, and help the center toast to 50 years of serving Tarkio!