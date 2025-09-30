Mark your calendars! The Atchison County Artisans group is hosting its fourth annual Holiday Makers Market at Tarkio Tech Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. This fun event provides an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts made by local artisans. Past events have featured crocheted items, pottery, baked goods, wreaths, metalworking, embroidery, woodworking, and so much more!

Atchison County Artisans invites local makers to sign up now! Participating vendors must sell goods that are homemade, homegrown, or value added (an item that has been altered in some way to add to its value). The fee for Atchison County vendors is $15. The non-local vendor fee is $20. To sign up, contact Sandy Thompson (ooandsew@gmail.com or 660-253-7272) or Mary Salmond (660-253-0546).