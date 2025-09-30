Heather Giddinge of Fairfax, Missouri, is asking for donations to send care packages to servicemen and women. Monetary donations or items for the packages themselves will be collected through October 3.

Items needed include: snacks/trail mixes/protein bars, electrolyte drink pouches, disposable razors (for men and women), decks of cards or card games, chapstick, sunscreen, baby wipes, and hygiene essentials (for men and women).

Heather and her in-home daycare kiddos will send the care packages to her husband, Sgt. Thomas Giddinge, of the 2/34th Infantry Division, who will then deliver them to the other soldiers in his unit.

For more information, call Heather at 660-605-3454. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 34, Fairfax, MO 64446 or sent via Venmo to @Heather-Giddinge. Donated items and monetary donations may also be taken to her home at 201 South Street in Fairfax.