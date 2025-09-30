The Fairfax High School king and queen candidates for East Atchison Fall Homecoming are, from left to right, Amelia Larson, Tate Johnson, and Piper Morris.

The Tarkio High School king and queen candidates for East Atchison Fall Homecoming are, from left to right: front row – Bo Peregrine, Isaac Vette, and Gavyn Irvine; and back row – Dylan Drummond, Jaeka Wiley, and Kennedy White.

The Tarkio High School attendants for East Atchison Fall Homecoming are, from left to right and front to back: freshmen – Keely Bredensteiner and Josh Schlueter; sophomores – Azlynn Wiley and Jax Peregrine; and juniors – Bailey Wennihan and Finn Hurst.

The 2025 Craig High School queen and king candidates for East Atchison Fall Homecoming are Darrian Gilliland, Payten Hufford, Deanna Krohn, and Craig Sollars. Craig has co-oped with Fairfax and Tarkio for football this fall. (Submitted photo)

Tarkio, Fairfax, and Craig High Schools will be celebrating their East Atchison Fall Homecoming festivities the week of September 29 through October 3, 2025. A number of fun-filled festivities are planned at all three schools.

CRAIG HIGH SCHOOL

Theme/Dress-Up Days/Contests

This year’s Craig High School Fall Homecoming theme is Homecoming at Hogwarts. Homecoming dress-up days are: Monday – Dementer Monday (look ghostly); Tuesday – Dobby Is Harry’s Best Friend! (wear crazy socks); Wednesday – Weasly Wednesday (Twin Day); Thursday – Quidditch Cup Day (wear house colors: elementary purple, 6th tan, 7th white, 8th black, 9th golden yellow, 10th scarlet red, 11th royal blue, and 12th emerald green); and Friday – Dress in Black/Silver/Orange (Show your East Atchison Wolves spirit and pride).

FAIRFAX HIGH SCHOOL

Theme/Dress-Up Days/Contests

This year’s Fairfax High School Fall Homecoming theme is Cartoons. Each class has chosen a cartoon to go along with the theme: 7th graders – Flintstones; 8th graders – Dora The Explorer; Freshmen – Paw Patrol; Sophomores – Monsters Inc.; Juniors – Looney Tunes; and Seniors – SpongeBob SquarePants. Homecoming dress-up days are: Monday – Meme Monday; Tuesday – Dress As The Best Cartoon Duo; Wednesday – Monochrome Day (Dress As One Solid Color); Thursday – Teachers Dress As Students and Students Dress As Teachers; and Friday – Dress in Black/Silver/Orange (Show your East Atchison Wolves spirit and pride). Students will be painting windows of businesses along Main Street in Fairfax.

TARKIO HIGH SCHOOL

Theme/Dress-Up Days/Contests

This year’s Tarkio High School Fall Homecoming theme is EA Homecoming ’25: Blast From The Past – Wolves Through The Decades! In coordination with the homecoming theme, each class selected a decade: seniors – 80s; juniors – 90s; sophomores – 2000s; freshmen – 70s; 8th graders – 1890s; 7th graders – 60s; and 6th graders – 2010s. Each class will make a banner to hang in the hallways. Homecoming dress-up days are: Monday – Adam Sandler Day; Tuesday – Beach Day; Wednesday – Dress like your class decade; Thursday – Dynamic Duo/ Twin Day; and Friday – Dress in Black/Silver/Orange (Show your East Atchison Wolves spirit and pride). Homecoming class contests will be: Monday – Tug of War; Tuesday – Water Relay; Wednesday – Egg Toss; Thursday – Team Relay; and Friday – Parade. The students will be painting business windows on Main Street to go along with the EA Fall Homecoming theme: seniors – Rogers Pharmacy; juniors – A Place On Main; sophomores – Farmers State Bank; freshmen – Post Office; 8th graders – Agnew/Paigstries; 7th graders – Atchison County Veterinary Clinic; and 6th graders – Soaks Em Clean.

BOTH SCHOOLS

Jersey Auction/Color War/Bonfire

A jersey auction, color war, and bonfire will be held Wednesday, October 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the football field in Fairfax. Jerseys will be auctioned in traditional format this year (no money limit). The minimum bid must be $25. Money raised from the auction will be split evenly between Fairfax and Tarkio with Tarkio proceeds going to National Honor Society.

Parade

The East Atchison Fall Homecoming Parade will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Main Street in Tarkio, followed by a pep assembly at the football field in Tarkio. Lineup for the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Football Game/Activities/Coronation

THS queen/king candidates are: Dylan Drummond, Kennedy White, Jaeka Wiley, Gavyn Irvine, Bo Peregrine, and Isaac Vette. Attendants are: juniors – Bailey Wennihan and Finn Hurst; sophomores – Azlynn Wiley and Jax Peregrine; and freshmen – Keely Bredensteiner and Josh Schlueter. FHS queen/king candidates are: Amelia Larson, Piper Morris, and Tate Johnson. Craig queen/king candidates are: Darrian Gilliland, Payten Hufford, Deanna Krohn, and Craig Sollars.

The coronation ceremony will take place after the football game against Mound City Friday, October 3, in Fairfax. The Tarkio and Fairfax bands will be performing a field show at the game as well, and the Tarkio High school dance team will also perform at halftime.