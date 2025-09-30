Brady Umbarger breaks up a pass to the Thunder Tye Hoyt. (Ken Miller photos)

Brody Wennihan gets the first of two interceptions for the Wolves.

Fullback Tate Johnson, after getting the ball from Brody Wennihan, gives the ball to Gavyn Irvine on a reverse dive.

East Atchison traveled to Burlington Junction on Friday night to take on the Nodaway Valley Thunder, who are ranked fifth in 8-Man standing. This was a tough game from the start for the Wolves as the Thunder would start the game with a kick-off return for a touchdown. The Wolves battled for four quarters but couldn’t get things going offensively, managing to put only eight points on the board with a touchdown by Brody Wennihan.

EA’s homecoming is this Friday at 7:00 p.m. They will be taking on Mound City at Fairfax. Good luck!