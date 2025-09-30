Elizabeth A. (Jope) Derrossett, 80, of Rock Port, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Beth was born on May 21, 1945, in San Francisco, California, to Richard and Emma Jean (Wray) Jope.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Beth was a kind-hearted and skilled caretaker. She dedicated the later part of her life to helping others as an Occupational Therapist for the communities of Atchison County and beyond. Known for her generosity and compassion, she touched the lives of many throughout her career.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles, of Rock Port; son, Michael who resides in Paris, France; daughter, Kristine and son-in-law, Christopher of Mitchell, South Dakota; and her cherished grandchildren, Felix and Violette of Paris. She is also remembered by her brother, Richard and his family of Miami, Florida; her sister, Katherine and husband of Indianola, Washington; as well as numerous extended family members across the Midwest.

Her legacy of care, love, faith and dedication will forever live in the hearts of all who know her.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 3, 2025, at First Baptist Church, Tarkio, conducted by Pastor Tate Walker. There is no scheduled visitation. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to AseraCare Hospice, Pleasant View Staff Fund, Rock Port, or First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.