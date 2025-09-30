Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: canned spinach, Spam, small cooked hams, canned mandarin oranges, creamy peanut butter, and canned pineapple. Staple items that can always be used include: pancake mix, syrup, saltine crackers, macaroni and cheese, creamy peanut butter, and jelly (grape or strawberry).

The food pantry will be open Tuesday, October 7, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; Friday, October 10, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, October 21, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Donations can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and placed in the shopping cart. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Rebecca Liess at 660-253-3535.

Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: Grape juice, cereal, Chicken Helper, Jello and instant puddings (small boxes), vegetables (15 oz. – canned potatoes, cut green beans, French style green beans, mixed vegetables, whole kernel corn, cream style corn, peas, carrots, kraut), pork and beans, chili style beans, canned pasta (beefaroni, SpaghettiOs), frozen pizzas, Blue Bonnet margarine (lb. sticks), beef or chicken pot pies, and laundry detergent.

The food pantry will be open the third and fourth Tuesdays and Thursdays of October from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Good News Church will open the pantry in October.

The food pantry schedule for the months of November and December will change. The pantry will open one week earlier in each of those months due to the holidays. The Tarkio Christian Church will open the pantry November 11, 13, 18 and 20. In December the board will open the pantry on December 9, 11, 16, and 18. Clients should be mindful of those earlier November and December opening dates.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.