Minnie Almyra (Scott) Yost, age 104, passed away September 9, 2025, in Henderson, Nevada, at the home of her son. Minnie was born April 22, 1921, in Thurman, Iowa, to James LeRoy (Porter) and Rosa Elizabeth (Ensminger) Scott. She was the ninth of 10 children.

She spent her early life in Thurman. Minnie married Dale Yost on June 30, 1937, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They were blessed with four children, Jackie Apperson, Richard Yost, Dalene Yost, and Paula Hauser.

Minnie was very creative, loved to sew, crochet and quilt. She made 100 quilts, many prize worthy, wedding dresses, clothes for family, baby blankets, and tablecloths. She crocheted hundreds of beautiful hot plate holders up until 103 when sight and arthritis in her hands became an issue.

Minnie went to school in Thurman. She worked at Orscheln Farm Supply, at the hospital in Fairfax, Missouri, and on the farm with Dale. When Dale passed October 6, 1995, she moved to Springfield, Missouri, to be close to her daughters. She lived there until 2022. Minnie then moved to Henderson, Nevada, where she made her home with her son and daughter-in-law.

She is survived by her four children, Jackie Apperson, Northboro, Iowa, Richard Yost and wife, Judy, Henderson, Nevada, Dalene Yost, Des Moines, Iowa, and Paula Hauser, Springfield, Missouri. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 34 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dale Yost; one grandchild, Annette Mullins; and one great-grandchild, Amber Jo Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri, conducted by Mr. Chris Stevens. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service. There is no open visitation. Inurnment will be held at Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.