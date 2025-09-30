Hallie Madison Beatty

Ashtyn and Trevor Beatty of Rock Port, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Hallie Madison Beatty. Hallie was born at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, September 11, 2025, at CHI St. Mary’s in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Besides her parents, Hallie is welcomed by brothers, Beau (4) and Levi (2).

Maternal grandparents are Jim Foster of Boise, Idaho, and Tasha Carney of Phoenix, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Tommy and Leisa Beatty of Whiteland, Indiana, who reside on Big Lake, Craig, Missouri.

Breagan Jene Hastert

Kaitlea and Ross Hastert of Harlan, Iowa, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Breagan Jene Hastert. Breagan was born at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, September 18, 2025. She weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce. Besides her parents, Breagan is welcomed home by siblings, Corten (8), Laikyn (6), and Avynn (2).

Maternal grandparents are Pam Husing and Craig and Lisa Corken of Rock Port, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Toby and Tammy Hastert of Harlan.

Emery Grace Gish

Sarah Murray and Justin Gish of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Emery Grace Gish. Emery was born at 7:27 a.m. Friday, September 19, 2025, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. She weighed 8 pounds. Besides her parents, Emery is welcomed by siblings, Zander (15), Jaina (12), Micha (9), Aia (7), and Jainaia (4).

Maternal grandparents are Carol Williams of Hiawatha, Kansas, and Mike Williams of Tarkio. Paternal grandparents are Starla Livengood of Tarkio and John Tangeman of Omaha, Nebraska.