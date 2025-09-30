OATS Transit offers regular transportation services to rural residents of any age. Call 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find out about services in your area. You can also visit oatstransit.org and view the local schedule under “Bus Schedules,” then click on the county you live in.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is: Shenandoah – 1st Tuesday of each month; Maryville – 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month; St. Joseph – 5th Tuesday of the month.

OATS offices will be closed and regular service will not be operating Monday, October 13, for Columbus Day.