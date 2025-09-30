Rock Port

The Rock Port Lady Jays will hold their Pink-Out Night Thursday, October 2, as they host Union Star. The junior high teams will play at 5:00 p.m. A variety of pink items will be used that night, including the game ball and pink decor. There will also be player dedications.

The Rock Port Blue Jay football team will have its Pink Out Friday, October 10. The Blue Jays will host South Holt that evening.

East Atchison

East Atchison volleyball and football teams are joining forces with the Schoolhouse Rock Team to raise funds for Atchison County residents currently battling cancer.

A pink-out volleyball event will be held Tuesday, October 14, at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) when the East Atchison Lady Wolves take on the South Holt Lady Knights at 5:30 p.m. Kids’ Korner students will be reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to start the night off. Proceeds from a bake sale and an auction of a pink and white autographed volleyball will be donated to locals fighting cancer. (Baked goods donations are appreciated and need to be dropped off at the TAC by 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.)

A pink-out football event will take place Friday, October 17, during East Atchison’s high school game against Stewartsville/Osborn at 7:00 p.m. in Tarkio. (Seniors and their parents will also be recognized during the game.)