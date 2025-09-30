The Rock Port Baptist Church invites all ladies (ages 12 and up) to the 16th annual women’s luncheon on Sunday, October 19, 2025. This free community event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The White Barn (21792 Outer Road, Rock Port).

Kelli Hanley will be speaking about this year’s theme, “Rest & Release: Finding God’s Peace Amid Life’s Hustle & Bustle.” Kelli, a pastor’s wife and mother of seven, lives in Auburn, Nebraska and works at her clothing boutique, Village Designs. Kelli focuses on her top three priorities: God and the Word, her husband, and family to find God’s peace during life’s daily struggles.

Ladies in Black (Deb Johnson, Deb Wyatt, Dawn Brown, and Lynn Hunter) will be leading worship.

RSVP by October 12 to Janette Stanton at 660-744-3048 or the church office at 660-744-2366. Be sure to include the names of all guests and your phone number in RSVP. Seating is limited, so call to reserve your seat today!