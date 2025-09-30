The Rock Port High School Fall Homecoming festivities will be held next week. This year’s theme is “Wild West, Wanted: The Best Homecoming.” King and queen candidates are Tayden Cook, Ryder Herron, Quentin Jackson, Jacoby Driskell, Ella Meyerkorth, and Emma Teten. Crownbearers are Ray Herron and Sophie Smith.

Activities include:

Dress-Up Days

Tuesday, October 7 – PJ day (Home on the Range Day)

Wednesday, October 8 – Country vs. Country Club (Outlaw vs Sheriff)

Thursday, October 9 – Throwback (Old Town Throwback)

Friday, October 10 – Blue and White (Ride for the brand or Bandanas and Pride)

Activities and Games

Wednesday – Powder Puff Game (time TBA)

Thursday – Peach Fuzz Game (time TBA) and bonfire

Friday – Parade on Main Street at 3:00 p.m., pep rally at 3:15 p.m., football game at 7:00 p.m., coronation after the game, and dance (approximate start time) 9:00-9:30 p.m.