Since October of 1975, the Atchison County Multi-Purpose Center, also known as the Tarkio Nutrition Center, has been a vibrant cornerstone of community life, thanks to the vision of Tarkio residents Dee Bare and Gavin Doughty. Recognizing a crucial need for a gathering place where senior citizens could connect, their dream blossomed into a facility that initially served both Tarkio and Rock Port. True to its “multi-purpose” designation, the center transcends mere meal service, offering a wealth of activities designed to enrich social engagement and well-being of its patrons. Residents frequent the center for lively card games, challenging puzzles, a lending library, Wifi access, bingo, and a friendly game of pool, all fostering a strong sense of community.

The center continuously seeks to grow and enhance its offerings. It proudly partners with local organizations, such as the health department, to provide vital services like vaccinations and blood pressure checks. In five decades, this vibrant community hub has seen leadership of only five administrators. From Lois Derrossett, Joy Jackson, and Dave Merriett, to Julie Buhman, and now, Erika Daugherty, this consistent stewardship has ensured an unwavering focus on the center’s core mission: fostering connections and improving the lives of its members. With such enduring commitment, the Atchison County Multi-Purpose Center truly embodies a vital community spirit.

To commemorate this monumental milestone, everyone is invited to join the Tarkio Nutrition Center staff and patrons on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a special celebration. Come share your memories, enjoy some fantastic food, and help the center toast to 50 years of serving Tarkio! It has been an incredible five decades of bringing good food and good company to our community and it couldn’t have been done without everyone’s loyal support over the years.