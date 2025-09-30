The Tarkio Scout Troop 88 will host two lunches in October to raise funds to attend Sea Base, a high-adventure scouting program held in the Florida Keys. A free-will offering lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato chips, cookies, and bottled water will be held Sunday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A free-will offering lunch of chili, brats or hot dogs, jumbo cinnamon rolls, and bottled water will be held Sunday, October 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Both events are drive-through only and will be held in the Tarkio Elementary School parking lot.

Sea Base provides Scouts with opportunities to snorkel, enjoy primitive island camping, shark fish, kayak, and experience ocean-based learning. Local Scouts who will attend in June of 2026 are Bo Peregrine, Jax Peregrine, Chase Gayler, Owen Vette, and Josh Schlueter. If you are unable to attend these two fundraisers, but would still like to support the Boy Scouts on their trip, contact Matt Schlueter at 816-719-5260.