Atchison County Development Director Monica Bailey talks with the freshmen before they break up into groups to talk to the area businesses. ACDC held a Careers on Wheels for Freshmen Wednesday, September 24, at the Rock Port City Park.

Atchison County Conservation Justin Ralph shares his experience working as a field agent.

Hometown Comfort Crew owner Eric Bressler visits with area freshmen about his business.

Brady Minter and Kaely Kirwan with Minter Funeral Chapel talk with the freshmen about their roles.

Ethan Piveral, manager of Ameren Missouri, visits with freshmen about his role at the wind farm.

Jody VanSickle, owner of Double M Towing, and Philip Angle, operator, field questions from students.

Atchison County Sheriff Andrew Riley answers questions for the area freshmen.