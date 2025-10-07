Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio bands traveled to Clarinda, Iowa, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, to compete in the 70th annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. All three bands did a great job in their respective competitions. The Fairfax Marching Pride, represented by majorette Amelia Larson and band members, placed third in the Class 1-A Parade Competition. There were 19 bands competing in this class. (Submitted photos)

The Rock Port Marching Blue Jays, pictured above, won the 1-A Field Show Competition. They were joined by the Rock Port football team, which travelled to Clarinda to support the band.

The Tarkio Marching Indians, represented by majorette Velicity Hegstrom, placed second in the Class 1-A parade competition at the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.