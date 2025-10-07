St. John’s Christian Trunk-or-Treat

St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday School and Outreach will be hosting a Christian Trunk-or-Treat after the worship service (usually around 11:30 a.m.) Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the church. St. John’s is located at 22186 State Hwy. B. Children may come dressed in Bible-related costumes (optional). A Christian Trunk-or-Treat is where congregation members decorate their car trunk or a pick-up bed with a Christian message and pass out treats to children. An example could be as simple as an apple box with the message, “You are the apple of God’s eye,” Psalm 17:8 written on the box and then passing out boxes of apple juice; or decorating the car trunk as a solar system and the message being “God created the heavens and the Earth” Genesis 1:1. Decorated vehicles may park on the south end of the church parking lot. Contact Kerri at 660-853-1201 to get signed up.

Tarkio Halloween Parade & Trunk-or-Treat October 26

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation board members are gearing up for the Tarkio Halloween Parade & Trunk-or-Treat event to be held Sunday, October 26, 2025. This year’s parade will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot, and then the costumed characters will make their way down Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat information has yet to be announced (stay tuned!). If you would like to pre-register your child for the Halloween Parade or pre-register your vehicle for the Trunk-or-Treat event, there is a link for a pre-registration form on the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

CB&T Halloween Parade

Citizens Bank & Trust will host its 50th annual Halloween Parade Friday, October 31. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. with the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be five categories: (1) birth through 2 years, (2) 3 years through kindergarten, (3) 1st and 2nd grade, (4) 3rd through 5th grade, and (5) junior high, high school, adults and groups. Judging will take place in the Citizens Bank & Trust parking lot. Enjoy pizza and drinks after the parade.

Fairfax First Presbyterian hosting Trunk-or-Treat

The Fairfax First Presbyterian Church will sponsor a Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween, Friday, October 31, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., in the church parking lot at 500 N. Broadway. (The event will be in the basement if there is bad weather.)

Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat In The Park

The Fairfax Optimist Club is gearing up for this year’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat In The Park Friday, October 31, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Pictures of all the kids dressed in their costumes will be taken on the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Come grab some goodies from the trunks of decorated cars at the bottom of the park (west side). The Optimists will be serving hot dogs and drinks in the shelter house (east side).

If you would like to reserve a spot for your “trunk” to be included in the event, contact Sam O’Riley by Tuesday, October 28, at 660-623-0062.