RPHS Homecoming queen and king candidates, from left to right, are: front row – Jacoby Driskell, Ella Meyerkorth, and Emma Teten; and back row – Tayden Cook, Ryder Herron, and Quentin Jackson.

The Rock Port High School is celebrating Fall Homecoming festivities this week. The theme is “Wild West, Wanted: The Best Homecoming.” King and queen candidates are Tayden Cook, Ryder Herron, Quentin Jackson, Jacoby Driskell, Ella Meyerkorth, and Emma Teten. Crownbearers are Ray Herron and Sophie Smith.

Activities include:

Dress-Up Days

Tuesday, October 7 – PJ day (Home on the Range Day)

Wednesday, October 8 – Country vs. Country Club (Outlaw vs. Sheriff)

Thursday, October 9 – Throwback (Old Town Throwback)

Friday, October 10 – Blue and White (Ride for the Brand or Bandanas and Pride)

Other Activities

The Powder Puff game has been cancelled.

There will be a Peach Fuzz game after lunch on Friday.

A bonfire will be held Wednesday, October 8, at dusk at the playground west of Rock Port R-II School.

The homecoming parade will be Friday, October 10, at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street with the pep rally to follow.

The Rock Port Blue Jays will host the South Holt Knights that evening. The football game begins at 7:00 p.m. Coronation will be held after the game, and the homecoming dance will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.