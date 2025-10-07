The Tarkio Scout Troop 88 will host a lunch Sunday, October 19, to raise funds to attend Sea Base, a high-adventure scouting program held in the Florida Keys, in June 2026. A free-will offering lunch of chili, brats or hot dogs, jumbo cinnamon rolls, and bottled water will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be drive-through only and will be held in the Tarkio Elementary School parking lot.

Local Scouts who will attend Sea Base are Bo Peregrine, Jax Peregrine, Chase Gayler, Owen Vette, and Josh Schlueter.