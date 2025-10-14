Atchison County establishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year de-pending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following business was inspected October 8, 2025:

Rock Port R-II School

600 S. Market

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: Sanitizer too weak – wasn’t dispensing properly – COS. *Discussed crickets.

• Core Items: Stained/missing ceiling tiles in dry store room. Gap around outside screen door. Flooring – several damaged tiles in dry store room and main kitchen.