C.A.R.E. of Atchison County will hold its annual candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Thursday, October 23, 2025. Join C.A.R.E. advocates, Atchison County officials and community members, and victims of domestic violence on the Atchison County Courthouse steps that evening from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m.

C.A.R.E. hopes everyone realizes that victims come from all socio-economic backgrounds and so many who need assistance are living among us. C.A.R.E. advocates and board members go above and beyond to help in any way that they can and the C.A.R.E. House in Rock Port provides temporary housing for those who must leave their abusive homes. The shelter is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the hotline is answered 24/7. Volunteers are needed to answer the hotline on weekends. You will be provided with the phone and must be in range of receiving calls. If you are interested in helping, call 660-744-9966 for more information.

LIGHT ATCHISON COUNTY PURPLE IN OCTOBER

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Throughout October, C.A.R.E. of Atchison County will be participating in various awareness campaigns to educate the community on the prevalence of domestic violence and to share information on the resources available for survivors.

As part of a statewide initiative to Light Missouri Purple, residents are asked to change their outdoor lighting to purple lighting through October. C.A.R.E. ordered 60 purple light bulbs, which are available for you to purchase. Call 660-744-9966.

October 16, 2025, has been designated Purple Thursday. C.A.R.E. would love to see you or your organization participate in Purple Thursday by encouraging team members to wear purple. You can share photos of staff wearing purple on social media with the hashtag #PurpleThursday and tagging C.A.R.E. of Atchison County.

Missouri state statute designates the third Saturday of October (October 18 this year) as Missouri’s Domestic Violence Awareness Day.