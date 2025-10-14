The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post and Legion Auxiliary Unit #199 invite everyone to come enjoy their 59th annual turkey dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 2, at the Tarkio Legion Building at 3rd and Broad streets in Tarkio, Missouri.

Dine on a delicious turkey feast with all the sides for $10 (adults) or $5 (children 3-10). Carry-outs will be available after 10:30 a.m. (everyone must go through the serving line) (no curbside pickup).

Deliveries will be made to shut-ins of Tarkio only (call 660-736-4411 before 9:00 a.m. November 2).