The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

President Regan Griffin called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Also present were Afton Schomburg, Joanna Burke, Troy Cook, Jared Meyerkorth, Reven Herron, and Theresa Crawford, board members; Dr. Rex Bollinger, superintendent; Dr. Steve Waigand, elementary principal; Donnie Parsons, high school principal; Jennifer Welch, board secretary (via Zoom); and Jennifer Geib and Tawni Ellis, guests.

President Regan Griffin read the vision and mission statements.

The agenda was adopted.

The minutes from the September 18, 2025, regular meeting were approved.

The financial consent agenda was approved. It included the transfer of funds, approval of bills, September final check register, October check register to date, activity account checks, and general ledger/Stem Grant.

The playground committee gave a presentation. Board members voted to commit to backing a grant in the amount of $250,000 to $300,000 if awarded to upgrade the playground equipment.

Lance Lansdown, maintenance director, gave a maintenance update.

Dr. Waigand went over the elementary principal’s report and Mr. Parsons gave the high school principal’s report.

Dr. Bollinger went over his monthly program evaluation report. This month’s report was over Special Education. He also reviewed what the district is doing in regards to communicable diseases and bloodborne pathogens.

Dr. Bollinger reviewed the MSBA September 2025 updates.

In new business, the board reviewed the parent survey.

The board voted to move to executive session at 8:23 p.m. in accordance with RSMo.610.021 Sub-section (3,13) Personnel Matters.

The meeting returned to open session at 9:05 p.m.

Future business was discussed.

The meeting adjourned at 9:09 p.m.