The Atchison County Library welcomes everyone to their upcoming author visits in two Speaker Series presentations.

Barbara Cochran, author of “My Heart in Rhyme” and “The Yesteryears,” will be at the Tarkio Library Thursday, October 23, at 6:00 p.m. Barbara is from Maryville, Missouri, and has written poetry since she was seven years old in 1957. Her talent for poetry was inherited from her grandfather, Charles Carr, and her father, Truman Carr, also of Maryville.

On Thursday, November 13, Trinette Olin, author of “The Bicentennial Year and the Forgotten Name – The Story of a Young Girl’s Quest and Her Battle Against a Ferocious Dog,” will be at the Tarkio Library for a visit and book signing beginning at 6:00 p.m. Trinette (Struble) Olin is a Tarkio native, a former fifth grade teacher, and first-time author. Her children’s book is set in Tarkio in the 1975-76 school year. This epistolary novel is told through letters exchanged between her grandmother and herself. Their mission is to find a middle name for grandma with the historic 200th birthday of the United States as the backdrop.

The Tarkio Library is located at 405 S. 11th Street in Tarkio, Missouri.