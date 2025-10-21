Keep Your Keys offers a free, 30-minute driver safety course that educates people age 55 and older on how to stay medically and physically fit to drive, preparing for driving retirement, navigating new roadways, and staying safe while on the road. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 27, at the Atchison County Health Center, 521 Main Street in Tarkio. There are 16 spots available for the course in Tarkio, so reserve yours today. Contact Heather Montenguise at 660-582-5121, Ext. 9, or heather@nwmorcog.org.

The event is sponsored by the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, NWMO Roadway Safety Program, University of Missouri Health Care, and the Atchison County Health Department.