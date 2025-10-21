St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday School and Outreach will be hosting a Christian Trunk-or-Treat after the worship service (usually around 11:30 a.m.) Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the church. St. John’s is located at 22186 State Hwy. B. Children may come dressed in Bible-related costumes (optional). A Christian Trunk-or-Treat is where congregation members decorate their car trunk or a pick-up bed with a Christian message and pass out treats to children. An example could be as simple as an apple box with the message, “You are the apple of God’s eye,” Psalm 17:8 written on the box and then passing out boxes of apple juice; or decorating the car trunk as a solar system and the message being “God created the heavens and the Earth” Genesis 1:1. Decorated vehicles may park on the south end of the church parking lot. Contact Kerri at 660-853-1201 to get signed up.