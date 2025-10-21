The Tarkio Nutrition Center invites everyone to some fun-filled activities as well as upcoming holiday dinners:

Free Fun Bingo

Get ready for a fantastic time of free, fun, and friendly competition! Bingo will be held every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Mark your calendars for 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. for an hour packed with excitement. The best part? There’s absolutely no cost to join in the games, and as an added bonus, prizes are up for grabs for the lucky winners! Come to the Tarkio Nutrition Center, enjoy some great company, delicious food, and try your luck – it’s the perfect way to brighten your morning. (The next bingo day is October 23.)

Coffee with the Sheriff

Join the Tarkio Nutrition Center for an engaging and informative “Coffee with the Sheriff” event, happening bright and early at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 28, 2025. This is a unique opportunity to connect directly with Atchison County Sheriff Andy Riley in a relaxed, informal setting. Come share your thoughts, ask questions about community safety, and get a firsthand look at the initiatives being undertaken to protect our neighborhoods. Enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee while engaging in a constructive dialogue that fosters transparency and strengthens the vital bond between law enforcement and the community they serve.

Thanksgiving Lunch

Join the center staff and patrons for a delicious Thanksgiving meal Tuesday, November 18, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dine on roasted turkey with all the fixings, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, pumpkin dessert, and roll.

Christmas Lunch

Join the center staff and patrons for a scrumptious Christmas lunch Tuesday, December 16, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy sliced ham, sweet potato casserole, corn casserole, deviled eggs, cherry dessert, and roll.