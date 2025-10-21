The Women’s Evening Edition (WEE) group at the Fairfax Methodist Church will host a ham dinner and basket auction Sunday, October 26, 2025,from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Carry-out meals may be picked up from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. (call 660-686-3314 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.). After 11:30 a.m, carry-outs must go through the line.

Free-will donations will be accepted for the dinner, which consists of ham, green beans, cheesy potatoes, rolls, salads, drinks and desserts.

There will be baskets (each with its own “theme”) which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. In addition, there will also be some homemade and handmade items, along with several smaller items of interest to kids so they can experience bidding. Auctioning will begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. People are welcome to come enjoy the meal even if they don’t care to participate in bidding!

Event proceeds will go towards local WEE projects.

The dinner and auction are open to all of the community. It’s always a fun time! The Fairfax Methodist Church is located at 305 N. Broadway.