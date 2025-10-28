The Fairfax Optimist Club is gearing up for this year’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat In The Park Friday, October 31, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Pictures of all the kids dressed in their costumes will be taken on the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Come grab some goodies from the trunks of decorated cars at the bottom of the park (west side). The Optimists will be serving hot dogs and drinks in the shelter house (east side).

If you would like to reserve a spot for your “trunk” to be included in the event, contact Sam O’Riley by Tuesday, October 28, at 660-623-0062.