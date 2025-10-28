OATS Transit offers regular transportation services to rural residents of any age. Call 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find out about services in your area. You can also visit oatstransit.org and view the local schedule under “Bus Schedules.”

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is: Shenandoah – 1st Tuesday of each month; Maryville – 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month; St. Joseph – 5th Tuesday of the month.

OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on November 11, 2025, due to the Veterans Day holiday.