Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, Missouri, held a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, October 25, 2025. Despite a windy and chilly evening, the grounds were filled with ghosts and goblins, spooks, and characters of all sorts enjoying the festivities, including Sheree Hickey, Myah Meredith, and Tricia Meyer.

Ghostbuster Heather Hogue visits with trunk-or-treaters as they collect some goodies from her vehicle.

Princess Paige Morriss surveys her kingdom (a/k/a the Pleasant View Trunk-or-Treat event) as she walks down the sidewalk.

Greenly Moore, Paisleigh Daugherty, Ellee Salmond, and Liam Daugherty dressed up for the Pleasant View Trunk-or-Treat fun Saturday. Attendees were treated to a hot dinner, popcorn, and desserts made by the staff, in addition to the goodies handed out at the trunk-or-treat vehicles.