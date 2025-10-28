St. John’s Lutheran Church near Westboro, Missouri, held a trunk-or-treat event with a Christian theme Sunday, October 26, 2025. Trunks were decorated with Bible verses and sayings about God’s love. Pictured above with the “Jesus is S’more Than Enough” theme is Kayla, Joleigh, and Hudson Walter.

Squirrel Ellie Hurst is pictured with her brother Landry Hurst getting treats from Benne Rogers at his “God’s Love Is Purr-Fect” themed trunk. (Amy Hurst photo)

Taytum Heits demonstrates his “Rawr For Jesus.” (Kerri Ohrt photo)