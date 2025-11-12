The Atchison County Library welcomes everyone to an upcoming author visit in a Speaker Series presentation. Trinette Olin, author of “The Bicentennial Year and the Forgotten Name – The Story of a Young Girl’s Quest and Her Battle Against a Ferocious Dog,” will be at the Tarkio Library for a visit and book signing beginning at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 13. Trinette (Struble) Olin is a Tarkio native, a former fifth grade teacher, and first-time author. Her children’s book is set in Tarkio in the 1975-76 school year. This epistolary novel is told through letters exchanged between her grandmother and herself. Their mission is to find a middle name for grandma with the historic 200th birthday of the United States as the backdrop.

The Tarkio Library is located at 405 S. 11th Street in Tarkio.